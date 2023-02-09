Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CVO opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.57. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$842.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

