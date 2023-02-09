Cowen Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $53.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.12.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also

