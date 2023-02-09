Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 237.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Down 0.5 %

Crane stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $120.98.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

