Critical Analysis: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $94.52 million 4.41 $38.10 million $2.88 6.51 OppFi $350.57 million 0.73 $25.55 million $0.98 2.38

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95% OppFi 3.59% 9.03% 2.68%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats OppFi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

