Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cronos Group worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRON. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Cronos Group Price Performance

CRON stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $909.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cronos Group

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

