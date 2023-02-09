Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.19% of Crown worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Crown by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

