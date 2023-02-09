Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Crown Stock Down 1.2 %

CCK stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

