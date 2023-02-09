CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $66.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.65%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

