CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Price Performance

CTS opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $3,153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $950,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

