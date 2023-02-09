CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.
CTS Price Performance
CTS opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $3,153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $950,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
