Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Curaleaf stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

