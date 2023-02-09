Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.
Curaleaf stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
