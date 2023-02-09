CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 503,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,654,535 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CureVac Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

About CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CureVac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

