CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.87.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

