Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92.

On Monday, December 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92.

On Monday, November 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

