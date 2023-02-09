Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92.
- On Monday, December 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92.
- On Monday, November 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44.
Datadog Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.