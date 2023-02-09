David Hutchison Purchases 14,075 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider David Hutchison purchased 14,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £229,985.50 ($276,458.11).

3i Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,631 ($19.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 440.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. 3i Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,651.50 ($19.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.34) to GBX 2,275 ($27.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.42).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

