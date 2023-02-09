Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$47.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.01 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

