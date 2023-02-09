Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $31.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

