Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILYY opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

