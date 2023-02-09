Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.30) to €45.00 ($48.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.62) to €46.40 ($49.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.77.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Shares of DPSGY opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.