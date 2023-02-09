Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at HSBC

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HSBC from GBX 4,800 ($57.70) to GBX 4,500 ($54.09) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($37.99) to GBX 2,750 ($33.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.88) to GBX 3,600 ($43.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.09) to GBX 4,200 ($50.49) in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,081.00.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $172.37 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
