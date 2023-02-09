Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

