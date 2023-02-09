Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP John D. Couling Sells 50,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

DLB stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.