Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Domo worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.19. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,082. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

