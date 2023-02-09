Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Shares of DEI opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
