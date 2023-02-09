Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00.
  • On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

