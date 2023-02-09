Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

