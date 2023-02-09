Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

