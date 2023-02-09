Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 42.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.