Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Michelle Prater Acquires 246,506 Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Prater acquired 246,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.42 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,815,098.52 ($1,941,447.26).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.42.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.