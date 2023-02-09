EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

