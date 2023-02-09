Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

NYSE:ECL opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

