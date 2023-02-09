Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £36,750 ($44,175.98).

Shares of LON:ECOR opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.25 million and a P/E ratio of 298.33. Ecora Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 136.20 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.45 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.85) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

