Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,259 shares.The stock last traded at $20.78 and had previously closed at $21.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

