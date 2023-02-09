Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Insider Activity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.