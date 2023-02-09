Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$53.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.16. The stock has a market cap of C$107.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.887 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 126.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

