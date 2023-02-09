Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.90.

ENB opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

