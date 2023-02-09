Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 2.7 %

ENB stock opened at C$53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.16. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.48%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80. In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.