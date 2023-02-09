Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at UBS Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.44.
Encompass Health stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.
Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.
