Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at UBS Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.44.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

