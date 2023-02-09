Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.0 %

UUUU opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -177.75 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

