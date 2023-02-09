Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 1,403.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ennis were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ennis by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ennis by 84.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ennis during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ennis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Stock Performance

Ennis stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

