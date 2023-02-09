Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $328.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.48.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.04. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

