Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.48.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
