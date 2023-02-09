Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.48.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
