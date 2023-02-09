Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

