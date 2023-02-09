Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,816 ($21.83).

ENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 1,930 ($23.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.24) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,418 ($17.05) on Thursday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,725 ($20.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,424.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,308.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,933.33.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.