Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,005,000 after purchasing an additional 306,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after buying an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,253,000 after buying an additional 472,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

