Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

