Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Equillium Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ EQ opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
