Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Equitable by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after buying an additional 139,695 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

See Also

