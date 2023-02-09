Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Portillo’s Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Portillo’s in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

PTLO opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.