Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.55.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $235.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.13%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

