Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EEFT. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

