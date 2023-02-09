Evan M. Turtz Sells 462 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.78 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

