Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.58.

EXEL opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,050. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

